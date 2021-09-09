Deb Osborn

The season started at home against the Catholic Trifecta of Aquinas, Miege, and St. James. It was an all doubles format.

In the first round we faced Miege and went 1-2 on the day with the hard-fought victory going to Morgan McKinney and Vasillia Fulks who took the tiebreaker 7-3 to win the match 6-5.

In the second round, Emma Falkner and Naomi DeLaO were on the losing end of a tiebreaker, falling 5-7, but Rylee Sherwood and Morgan McKinney dominated 6-3 to give us a win vs. St. James and an overall 1-2 finish.

The third round against Aquinas again saw a 1-2 finish for the Blazers the duo of Lauren Smith and Ava Wichhart jumped out to a 5-2 lead before letting the Saints come back and tie things up forcing the tiebreaker. In the end, they pulled out the win 8-6 in the tiebreaker.

Last week, we had two matches. Monday we headed up to Olathe North to take on the Eagles. The ladies dominated in doubles, going 3-1 overall. Victories were had by Hallie Sherman/Reagan Lundy at #2 who won 8-2, Hannah Franklin and Brecklynn Lower at #3 who won 8-1, and McKenzie Sullivan and Alyssa Huffmaster at #4 who dominated 8-2.

On the singles side, wins were a bit harder to come by with McKenzie Sullivan winning 8-5 and Brecklynn Lowe winning 8-4.

Then, it was off to Mill Valley for an all-day grind out against seven other schools. At #1 singles, Naomi DeLaO struggled in the early rounds, but dominated her final round to finish the day with a 3-1 record and 7th place finish.

At #2 singles, Emma Falkner won her first round with a lengthy 13-11 tiebreaker win and continued her winning ways in round two before falling to the eventual champ from Mill Valley in round three. Her 2-1 pool play record was good enough to play for 3rd, but the heat and long matches caught up with her and she wasn’t able to pull out the win, finishing 2-2 and in 4th place.

In doubles, the #1 team of Morgan McKinney and Lauren Smith started slow in pool play, dropping their first match before dominating their second and third matches, including destroying the previously unbeaten Mill Valley pair they faced round three. They too ended up 4th with an overall record of 2-2.

Finally, at #2 doubles, the team of Abby Throm and Ava Wichhart fought hard all day, but struggled a bit with injury for an overall finish of 1-3 and a 6th place finish.