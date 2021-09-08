Staff photos

The debate over whether “Mask Choice 4 Kids” signs are considered pro- or anti- mask – or pro parent choice – is the subject of discussion, and some are in violation of city ordinance and will be removed. Signs can be placed on private property only with owners’ permission, according to a city spokesman. The signs popped up all over town Labor Day. Mask mandates have caused heated discussion and division during the COVID pandemic, and the signs – like others before them – are one way residents exercise their freedom of speech. Staff photos