Katelyn Kellerman Abel

It was a late night Sept. 1for the Freshman A volleyball squad, who played their home.

Serve receive passing was an overall highlight of the night, but with some rotation confusion in the first match, the Blazers fell to Blue Valley 18-25 and 19-25.

After then losing to Basehor-Linwood in the first set 18-25, the girls rallied together in an energetic second match, winning 25-19 and taking it to a third set. As exhaustion set in, the girls couldn’t quite keep their control and fell 3-15.

A strong Brileigh Hoedl led the team in kills on the night, with Aubrianna Allen leading in assists. Emmy Holle had five aces on the night, with Addy Holle, Kamry O’Gara and Aubrianna Allen each following with three.