Joyce Ann Soetaert, 72, adored wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed peacefully, Sept. 1, 2021, with her beloved husband Richard by her side.

Visitation will be Sept. 10, 2021 from 10 – 10:45 am at St Paul’s Catholic Church, 21650 W 115th Terrace.The Rosary will follow from 10:45 – 11 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be from 11 – 12, followed by luncheon. Celebration of Life will be Sept, 10, 2021 from 6:30 – 8 p.m. at Divine Mercy Parish, 555 W. Main St. Burial will be Sept, 13, 2021 at 10 a,n, at Leavenworth National Cemetery, 150 Muncie Rd., Leavenworth. Please wear bright colors as mom loved flowers and anything that was bright and beautiful. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner.

Joyce was born Aug. 26, 1949 in Paola, KS to Forrest and Helen Hickman. She attended school at Hillsdale Elementary and Spring Hill High School. Joyce met her husband Richard on August 10,1967, on a blind date arranged by their sisters. Joyce attended Washburn University, Topeka, KS, starting in the fall of 1969. In July 1970 Joyce and Richard became engaged and were joined in holy matrimony, August 21, 1970 at Queen of the Holy Rosary, Wea, KS. In 1972 Joyce and Richard welcomed their first child Shawna, followed in 1975 by Stacey, and 1977 by Matthew.

Joyce traveled the US, as a dutiful military wife living in: Vandenburg AFB, CA, FE Warren AFB, WY, McConnell AFB, KS, Maxwell AFB, AL, Minot AFB, ND, and Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota. Joyce was adored by everyone she met and made life-long friends in the many places she lived. In 1996 Joyce returned to her cherished state of Kansas, where she resided in Edgerton until her death.