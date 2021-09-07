Frank “Dan” Daniel Tatum, 78, Spring Hill, passed away Sept. 3, 2021 at Olathe Medical Center. Visitation will be 6 – 8 p.m. Sept. 16, 2021 at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill. A Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m., Sept. 17, 2021 at Cross Point Church, 1016 N. Pearl St. Paola, Kan. Memorial contributions may be made to Cross Point Church for Kingdom Builders, a fund for missions. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Dan was born on Dec. 20, 1942 in Eureka, Kan., to Frank and Alice Isabelle (Schultz) Tatum. He graduated from Junction City High School, Junction City, Kan., and attended Evangel University, Springfield, Mo., earning his Bachelor’s Degree and his Master’s Degrees in Education from Emporia State University. Dan married Donna Boeken on Aug. 2, 1975 in Wichita. He was a science teacher for numerous sixth graders and coached football and basketball at Spring Hill Middle School until his retirement. Dan enjoyed raising plants in his garden and selling produce at the Spring Hill Farmer’s Market on Saturday mornings. He loved history. Not only did Dan love history, he was known as the family historian and always had a story to share. He also liked to spend time hunting, fishing and going to auctions. Dan was a member of the Cross Point Church, Paola, where he served as a greeter and was willing to help with any project that was needed. Dan will be remembered as a friendly, gentle and caring man.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Sharon Calfee. He is survived by his wife Donna of the home; daughters Trisha Tatum Morillo and husband Francisco, Lenexa, and Tara Johnson and husband Brenton, Edmond, Okla.; grandchildren: Frankie, Ben, Owen and Lucia; siblings: Stephen Tatum and wife Terrie, Olathe, Marilyn Botzenhardt and husband David, Irvine, Calif,m and Carol Prettyman and husband Ron, Terre Haute, Ind,; several nephews and nieces and many friends.