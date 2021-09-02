A social media post involving a neighborhood pool party and a Gardner Police Department officer is a personnel issue and no further information will be provided, according to Daneeka Marshall-Oquendo, public information officer.

The officer’s Aug. 13 public post regarding a former planning commissioner and mayoral candidate sparked controversy and appeared to violate the city’s social media policy for employees. The post indicated the officer would put “her drunken ass” crawling up her driveway on CFG, and said the only reason he had not had a disturbance with the woman was due to his profession.

The women at the pool party were 43 -70 years in age and members of a community service group. The call to the GPD was made about 8 p.m. In the responding officer’s body cam footage, there did not appear to be loud music, voices or people spilling from the yard.

No arrests were made or tickets given.

It is unknown if the officer was reprimanded.