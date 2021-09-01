The Blazer varsity team kicked off the season Aug. 28 against Shawnee Mission East in a televised game at the St. James Slam.

They won the set 2-1 with three very close games. The first game was a loss at 26-28 and then came back to win two in a row, 26-24 and 25-20.

Seniors Jaylyne Bell and Mia Bishop led the team in kills; Bell with nine, and Bishop with five. Junior setters Ryleigh Sanders and Kailana Chamnongchith had a combined 19 assists, and also led the team in digs with a total of 17. Senior Ava Bojanski also was a leader in digs with seven.