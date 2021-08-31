The assessed valuation for the City of Edgerton contained an error by Johnson County resulting in an inaccurate Revenue Neutral Rate.

If the error had not occurred, the Revenue Neutral Rate would have been 28.964, a miscalculation of almost five mills, said Kara Banks, public information officer.

The budget under consideration includes a recommended mill rate of 29.939, which is lower than the city’s current mill rate.

The public hearing will be held on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. in Edgerton City Hall as published in The Gardner News.

The proposed total general fund budget amount for FY2022 is $5,899,083. Of that, approximately $360,000 is generated from residential property tax. Residential Edgerton property owners pay approximately six percent of the total general fund budget.

If the budget is approved for 2022, Edgerton will collect on average about $36 more per household than in 2021.

The city provides services to the community, including police protection and the dedicated deputy from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, parks and recreation programming, community events, street maintenance, snow and ice control, animal control and code enforcement.