Area residents may be subject to the largest tax increases in the state, according to data collected with a Kansas Open Records request by a The Kansas Sentinel, which is owned by the Kansas Policy Institute.

According to a recent article, and data supplied, some of the largest tax increases will be in Johnson and Miami counties, including Gardner, Edgerton, Olathe, Overland Park and Spring Hill and Osawatomie, Paola and Louisburg.

Across Kansas 100 entities expect to lower the tax rate and 86 plan to try and keep it level; others have not yet decided, according to The Sentinel.

There are about 3,000 taxing entities in Kansas and all are subject to freedom of information (KORA) requests, although some agencies routinely stonewall the process, asking for information or specific forms not required, or payment in an amount above what the state considers “reasonable.”

As of The Sentinel’s publication date, USD 231 had not supplied requested data, although the district had published their information in The Gardner News. USD 231 KORA policy often creates obstacles for lack of electronic availability and imposed costs.

It is estimated that public schools’ funding will increase about $250 million this year, without an increase in local taxes.

All data provided is available on KansasOpenGov.org, and taxpayers should check entities’ web sites to see if the proposed amount has changed.

Beginning this year SB 13 requires public hearings be held between Aug. 20 – Sept. 20 – if a taxing agency elects to exceed a revenue neutral rate established by county clerks. This year the notice only has to be published on websites, but next year taxpayers will receive a notice in the mail.

Truth in Taxation law automatically reduces mill rates so that new valuation totals produce the same amount of property tax as the prior year, The Sentinel writes. Any entity that wants to take in more property tax – from either valuations or mill rate increases – must notify the county clerk of their intent to exceed the revenue-neutral rate and provide information about the public hearing to be held between Aug. 20 and Sept. 20.