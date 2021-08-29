Johnson County residents are invited to participate in a public hearing on the proposed Fiscal Year 2022 Budget. The public hearing will be held at 6 p.m., on Aug. 23, at the Johnson County Administration Building, in downtown Olathe.

The proposed FY 2022 mill levy is 18.514 mills for the county’s taxing levy. The proposed budget has slight decreases to the mill levies for the Library Taxing District 3.896 mills) and Park and Recreation Taxing District (3.087 mills). One mill equals $1 on every $1,000 of a homeowner’s assessed valuation.

As required by state law, the board’s authorization also officially notified the county clerk of the proposed intent to exceed the revenue neutral rates for the county’s three taxing districts.

The budget proposal for next year includes slightly more than $1 billion in expenditures, including a Capital Improvement Program totaling $161 million and roughly $445.3 million in reserves. The budget will fund more than 30 departments and five agencies that comprise Johnson County Government to support and protect the estimated 610,000 residents in the county.

Formal adoption of the FY 2022 Budget is scheduled for Sept. 2, during the regular BOCC business session that begins at 9:30 a.m. Following the public hearing, the budget cannot be increased but it can be reduced when the final budget is adopted on Sept. 2. By state law, Kansas counties must adopt and file their FY 2022 budget by Oct. 1, with the county clerk, which in Johnson County is the Department of Treasury, Taxation and Vehicles. The county’s fiscal year begins Jan. 1, 2022.

For more information about the proposed FY 2022 Budget, visit the Johnson County website