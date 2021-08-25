PUBLICATION SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 21-38, PASSED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS ON THE 17th DAY OF AUGUST 2021.

SUMMARY

On August 17, 2021, the Governing Body of the City of Olathe, Kansas passed Ordinance No. 21-38, which amended the zoning map of the City of Olathe by approving Rezoning Application RZ20-0014. Such rezoning application requested a rezoning from Business Park (BP) District to Residential Medium-Density Multifamily (R-4) District for a Property on 12.77 ± acres; located at the northeast corner of College Boulevard and S. Ridgeview Road. The complete text of this ordinance may be obtained or viewed free of charge at the office of the Olathe City Clerk, Olathe City Hall, 100 East Santa Fe Street, Olathe, Kansas, or on the City’s official website address http://www.olatheks.org/government/city-clerk/public-notices, where a reproduction of the original ordinance will be available for a minimum of one week following this summary publication.

This summary is certified this 18th day of August 2021.

/s/ Rrachelle R. Breckenridge

Rrachelle R. Breckenridge

Assistant City Attorney

