NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Olathe Housing Authority (OHA) will receive sealed bids online at app.negometrix.com, until 3:00 P.M. CST, on September 8, 2021 for the Concrete Removal & Replacement Project (OHA 21-0150). Bids received after this time will not be accepted. At said time and place, and promptly thereafter, all bids that have been duly received will be publicly opened via GoToMeeting.

The work consists of the following:

It is the intent of the City of Olathe Housing Authority to contract with qualified companies to perform concrete removal and replacement for several of the OHA properties. Multiple awards may be made to ensure adequate coverage for the requirements. This project will have Davis Bacon Wage requirements. Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) monies awarded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will be used to fund this contract.

There will be a Mandatory Site Visit on August 30, 2021 from 9:00-11:00 AM CST. All participating vendors must attend the Mandatory Site Visit to have their bids considered for evaluation.

Questions concerning this notice can be directed to Victoria Smith, 913-971-8926.