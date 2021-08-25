Photos courtesy of JCFD#1

The fire crew deployed on the American Fork Fire located just outside of Big Timber, Mont., was pulled from the American Fork Fire and have been reassigned with another group of engines to the Woods Creek Fire.

Woods Creek is just NorthWest of Sulpher Springs, Mont. The Wood Creek fire is also being managed by the Southern Area Red Team(Type 1).

Last week the Woods Creek Fire is at 31,069 acres with two percent of it being contained. The crew has been deployed more than 20 days and is facing a lot of red flag warnings. Critically dry fuels makes the job more difficult. They’re still involved with long-duration firing operations, and steep rugged hikes while trying to combat spot fires created by lightning. The crew has also been assigned to saw work, line construction, and the usual daily mop-up work.

Captain Robinson who is part of the crew said, “The crew is holding up very well, gaining a lot of great experience, and getting to see very impressive fire behavior.