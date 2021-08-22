Work recently began in Edgerton on the pavement along Meriwood at 4th Street. Crews begin early to beat the heat and will be doing several full-depth patches before the entire street receives UBAS (Ultra-thin Bonded Asphalt Surface). This initial work will last roughly a week, and traffic will be temporarily restricted while crews are working. Photo courtesy of the city Edgerton
About The Author
Related Posts
Athena GFWC
February 15, 2016
Blazers fall to Blue Valley Norhtwest
January 22, 2014
Frontier Days draws friends to Edgerton
June 21, 2013
Kobach reappoints Metsker as election commissioner
September 16, 2018