EnergyLink broke ground on a massive solar project, promising a brighter future for the Spring Hill community. The project advances the Spring Hill School District’s goal of improving their sustainability impact district-wide, as well as EnergyLink’s goal of helping public schools fund and build renewable solutions that make economic sense. Financing for the solar installation was provided through Evergy Energy Solutions’, a non-regulated affiliate of Evergy, unique Solar Service Agreement payment option.

The array will be paired with a Building Automation System (BAS) to intelligently distribute generated solar power to the high school when it is needed most. It will also improve Spring Hill High School’s heating and cooling efficiency, using pre-programmed algorithms to control when HVAC units turn on and off, allowing the school to reduce its electric demand costs while keeping each room at optimum temperatures.

Financing for the energy improvements was provided through Evergy Energy Solutions’ Solar Service Agreement program, which is designed to give participants immediate energy savings without any upfront costs. As part of the agreement, EnergyLink and Evergy Energy Solutions will also ensure all needed operations and maintenance services are provided to keep the solar system in top shape over time. In addition, the amount of energy the array generates is guaranteed through an Energy Service Performance Contract.

“We’re excited to be working with Evergy Energy Solutions to help the Spring Hill School District advance their sustainability goals,” Jeremy Nolen, EnergyLink’s lead on the project remarked. “This is a great example of how creative financing can make public school projects like this possible.”

Expected to be completed in Fall 2021, the array’s annually offset is expected to be 1,306,022 kilowatt hours of electric for the high school, which is equivalent to burning 1,023,001 pounds of coal or 112,586,948 smartphone charges. For questions and inquiries regarding this project, visit goenergylink.com.

The Spring Hill School District has established a reputation for providing excellent educational opportunities to its students and ensuring their needs come first. The district, which is growing at nearly five percent annually, encompasses 71-square miles and includes parts of three municipalities and two counties.