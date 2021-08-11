ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

WATERLINE IMPROVMENTS PROJECT

SRF PROJECT #2947

AREA C & D

FOR

RURAL WATER DISTRICT No. 7, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS

MIDWEST ENGINEERING GROUP PROJECT #: 2018-JOHNSON#7-02-001

Sealed Bids for the construction of the Water Line Improvements Project will be received, by Rural

Water District No. 7, Johnson County, Kansas, at their office 534 W. Main, PO Box 7 Gardner, Kansas

66030, until 10:00 am local time on September 8th, 2021, at which time the Bids received will be

publicly opened and read.

The Project consists of the construction of 8”-12” PVC water line, including: casing and carrier piping,

tracer wire, relocation and/or relocation of water meters, valves, cleanout assembly, fire hydrant

assemblies, asphalt road crossings, master meter & vault, county road crossings, creek crossings

connections to existing mains, and all associated appurtenances.

Bids will be received for a single prime Contract. Bids shall be on a lump sum basis, with additive

alternate bid items as indicated in the Bid Form.

A pre-bid conference will not be held.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Drexel Technologies, Inc., 10840 W. 86th Street,

Lenexa, Kansas, Phone: (913) 371-4430 or (888) 202-1301 Fax: (913) 371-7128, www.drexeltech.com.

Copies of plans and specifications can be seen or purchased for a Non-Refundable fee on-line at

www.drexeltech.com in their eDistribution plan room, additional assistance is available at

[email protected] Information regarding this project can be found in the “Public Jobs” link

on the website. Contractors desiring the Contract Documents for use in preparing bids may also obtain

a set of such documents from Drexel Technologies; 10840 West 86th Street, Lenexa, KS 66214,

telephone number is 913-371-4430. Bidding documents will be shipped only if the requesting party

assumes responsibility for all related charges. Corporate, certified, or cashier’s checks shall be made

payable to Drexel Technologies, Inc.

Questions on the Bid Documents from general contractors and sub-contractors will be answered by

written addendum through the office of the Consulting Engineer. Questions from produce suppliers or

equipment suppliers will only be considered through general contractors and sub-contractors. Submit

all questions about the meaning or intent of the Bidding Documents to Holly Powers (Project Manager)

of Midwest Engineering Group, LLC in writing or email [email protected]

Interpretations or clarifications considered necessary by Engineer in response to such questions will be

issued by Addenda delivered to all parties recorded as having received the Bidding Documents.

Questions received less than ten days prior to the date for opening of Bids may not be answered.

Request for consideration of “equivalent” products will only be considered in writing from general

contractors and sub-contractors. No requests for alternate or “equivalent” products will be considered

the ten (10) days prior to Bid opening. Only questions answered by Addenda will be binding. Oral and

other interpretations or clarifications will be without legal effect.

A certified check on a solvent bank or a bid bond by a satisfactory surety in an amount equal to

5% of the total amount of the bid must accompany each bid proposal as bid security.

No Bidder may withdraw a bid for a period of ninety (90) days from the date of opening bids.

All bidders are required to obtain plans and specifications from Drexel Technologies Plan Room and

must be listed as a plan holder for the bid submitted to be valid. Any bidder not listed on the plan

holders list will have their bid rejected.

Bidders on this work will be required to comply with the presidents Executive Order No. 11246 (Equal

Employment Opportunity) as amended. Requirements for bidders and contractors under this order

are explained in the specifications.

“Bidders must fully comply with Subpart C of 2 CFR Part 180 and 2 CFR 1532, entitled Responsibilities

of Participants Regarding Transactions. Contractors, subcontractors, or suppliers that appear on the

Excluded Parties List System at www.sam.gov are not eligible for award of any contracts funded by

the KDHE State Revolving Fund programs.”

All contracts and subcontracts exceeding $100,000, at any tier under a KPWSLF Loan Agreement shall

comply with the Anti-Lobbying Act, Section 319 of Public Law 101-121, and file an Anti-Lobbying

Certification form, and the Disclosure of Lobbying Activities form, if required, to the next tier above.

Engineer Contact Information: Owners:

Midwest Engineering Group, LLC Rural Water District No. 7

Holly Powers Johnson County

25A N Main 534 W. Main

Sapulpa, OK 74066 PO Box 7

(620) 431-8474 Gardner, KS 66030