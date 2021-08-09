The “Cyclones in the Outfield” charity softball game held in June raised more than $35,000 to help Edgerton Elementary families. The money raised is being spent on enrollment fees and school supplies for every child enrolled at the school.

Families must enroll, fill out the economic survey, and then bring proof of enrollment to city hall during normal business hours between 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning Aug. 4.

Families can also pick up their gift cards at the city’s final Summer Movie Night on Aug. 7.

Each family will receive a $70 gift card per Edgerton Elementary student to pay enrollment fees. School supplies will be delivered to the school and distributed to classrooms.

Deputy Brad Johnson, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, came up with the idea for the game, which pitted the sheriff’s office against Fire District #1.

“I’ve seen the need here in town as families struggle to afford back-to-school time. I thought, ‘Why not do something about it?’” Johnson said.

Despite some intense hot weather, each team came away with a win. “We had a great time,” he said.

Don Roberts, mayor, and Beth Linn, city administrator, helped to raise the money. “Companies at Logistics Park Kansas City and our community groups really helped to make this possible,” said Roberts. “It’s great when we can all come together to show support for our school families.”