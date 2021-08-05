Submitted photo

The GEHS Class of 1970 finally held its 50-year reunion on Saturday, July 24, at the Gardner American Legion. Originally scheduled for the summer of 2020, the pandemic forced the one-year delay.

About 30 classmates from throughout country for the weekend event that included a golf outing that morning.

Once the pandemic subsides the class will try to have smaller get togethers when out-of-town classmates travel back here.

Pictured are: Back row (left to right): Mickey Wallis, Bill Braun, Mike Badger, Mike Marriott, Dan Ruggles, Bob Burgdorfer, Charles Finley, Kathy (Kearney) Hadley, Barbara (Reed) Brown, Jim Kessler, David Payne.

Middle row: Dennis Attebery, Carolyn (Roberts) Ash, Sue (Peacock) Harmon, Norma (Jones) Shadoin, Sally (Frakes) Cordell, and Geri (Gillihan) Brite, .

Seated: Roxie (Witt) Floyd, Treva (Mistele) Knop, Sandy (Stewart) Nellor, Carol (Keegan) Madden, Barbara (McCarthy) Kearney, Linda (Epp) Forbes, Claudia Cunningham.

Also in attendance was former GEHS teacher Joe McNulty. (Photo courtesy of Dennis Attebery).