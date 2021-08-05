Edgerton is wrapping up this summer with some adventure.

The final summer movie night will be held on August 7 in the downtown greenspace, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Bring bikes and helmets for a bicycle rodeo. Test riding and safety skills on a road course along Nelson Street. A local bike shop will be doing tune-ups and there will be safety gear giveaways, thanks to a grant from the BNSF Foundation. There will also be a water slide, so wear your swimsuits and bring a towel.

The night will concludewith a showing of the new movie “Tom & Jerry” on the big screen at dusk