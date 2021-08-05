Photos courtesy of FD#1

In mid July 2021, Fire District #1 Of Johnson County, KS had four members deployed to two separate Wildland Fire incidents.

Chief Morley,division of operations, was deployed to the Cub Creek 2 Fire-2021 Fire which is located just outside of Winthrop, Wash. Chief Hirschmann, Captain Robinson, and Firefighter Gourley were deployed to the American Fork Fire which is located just outside of Big Timber, Mon.

Chief Morley has been assigned as a task force leader and currently works under a division supervisor. Chief Morley is on ground level assisting with managing resources such as five hand crews, a Hot Shot crew, three water Tenders, four Engines, one dozer, and two chippers. The entire Incident has a total of 535 personnel with 52, 387 acres involved and 13 percent of it contained.). For more up-to-date information on this Incident, check out the official incident website at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7675/.

Captain Robinson, who is on the American Fork Fire Incident stated “We participated in two significant firing operations to prevent the main fire from burning out of the national forest and onto several cattle and guest ranches on private land.”

He also goes on to say that the entire crew is healthy and doing well. As of 2:10 p.m. (Central Time Zone), the American Fork Fire Incident is at 9,574 acres with 10 percent of it being contained. There are a total of 183 personnel working on this incident. For more up-to-date information on this Incident, check out the official Incident website at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/map/7681/0/117601.

Images are from the American Fork Fire and the remaining three images are from the Cub Creek 2 Fire.