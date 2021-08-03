Members of the Educational Services and Operations departments presented information related to mitigation protocols and the upcoming school year.

The administration continues to work closely with the State Department of Education, Johnson County Health Department, and the five other Johnson County Schools to ensure the safety of students, employees, and the community.

The District is taking the following measures to safely provide in-person instruction, including consideration of guidance by the CDC and state and local health officials as follows:

• Masks will not be mandated but will be highly encouraged inside USD 231 buildings for those individuals who have not been fully vaccinated;

• Masks are optional for fully vaccinated individuals.

• Masks are optional for all students and staff (vaccinated or not) during outdoor activities.

• Visitors will be allowed on campus according to standard visiting rules.

• Staff and students will continue to be expected to wash their hands frequently throughout the day.

• District cleaning and maintenance procedures will continue to follow enhanced sanitization protocols.

• Parents and employees will continue to be required to report confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 to the building administration or their supervisor.

• Staff and students with a confirmed case of COVID-19 must quarantine according to the most recent JCDHE guidance.

• Parents and employees will continue to be notified if they or their children have been exposed (low, moderate or high-risk exposure).