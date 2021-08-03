Tales for Tots Second Tuesday of the Month • 2 p.m. • Bank of Knowledge

Children ages 2-6 will enjoy story time at the Edgerton Library. There will also be a craft and small snack. Pre-registration is by 8 a.m. on August 10th. The theme for August 10 will be robots. A deputy from the Sheriff’s Office will be special guest reader. All children must be accompanied by someone over the age of 12. This is a FREE activity.

Field Day for Individuals with Disabilities Aug. 9 • 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. • Martin Creek Park All ages and abilities are welcome to participate in some water games. This is a FREE activity. Preregistration and participation waiver is required. This is in addition to the teen field day which is held from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. in the park. Registration closes at 8 a.m. on Aug. 9. Minimum of two participants required.

Teen Field Day Aug. 9 • 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. • Martin Creek Park Water balloon fight! Teens can compete against their friends in some water games at Martin Creek Park this month. If you choose, from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. we’ll tie dye some clothing for a $5 charge. Pre-registration and participation waiver is required at edgerton.recdesk.com. Registration closes at 8 a.m. on Aug. 9. Minimum of two participants required.Senior Dominoes Every Friday • 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. • Community Hall; Edgerton seniors are welcome to come to Community Hall for a few rounds of dominoes. Coffee and water are provided at no charge. Seniors can also choose to bring your own lunch or register for a C.H.O.I.C.E. meal through Johnson County and eat lunch before the games begin.

Yappy Hour Aug. 13 • 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. • Edgerton Dog Park at Martin Creek Park; It’s the dog days of summer, so celebrate by bringing your four-legged family members to the dog park in Martin Creek Park. This month, we’ll be bringing a kiddie pool for the pups to cool down.

Wake and Walk; Aug. 25 • 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. • Meet at Community Hall

Put on your walking shoes for a morning stroll around Edgerton. This is an easy way to get some exercise and socialize with your neighbors. We’ll meet at Community Hall, take a walk around town and then end back where we started for some coffee and water. This is a FREE activity and no registration