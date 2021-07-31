Graham Kennedy

Club reporter

This summer the Prairie Moon 4-H Club has been collecting donations for local animal shelters who have been bombarded by a recent influx of animals requiring immediate attention.

These donations will continue to be collected from the public as well at the Johnson County Fair held at the fairgrounds in Gardner from July 27-Aug. 1, 2021.

Some of the items most requested by our local animal shelters are kitty litter, bleach, laundry pods, Pate cat food, kitten food, soft dog treats, large durable dog toys, paper towels, gift, magic erasers, dryer sheets, sponges, scrubbing pads, cat and dog Toys, and small fleece blankets.

If you are able to donate any of these new items there will be a labeled collection box in the white building located on the Johnson County Fairgrounds.