Submitted photo

Fire crews responded to an alarm and report of fire at the intermodal at 11:40 a.m. July 22.

Fire District #1 Of Johnson County, Kan., was dispatched for an automatic alarm on a commercial building in the 19000 block of Montrose St. in Edgerton. The dispatch center was alerted thru an automatic alarm and then received a call from someone on-site confirming.

Once crews made access to where the reported fire was, only light smoke was found inside the building as an on-site employee had already put the fire out using a fire extinguisher.

A small damaged battery has been listed as the cause for the fire. There are no injuries to report as everyone had evacuated the structure safely.

Crews checked the quality of air once the smoke was cleared out to make sure it was safe for employees to return back inside the building.