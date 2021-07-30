Submitted photo

Kennedy Graham

Club reporter

Do you know someone with special needs who would like to actively participate in showing livestock at the 2021 Johnson County Fair? If so, then Chasing Memories is the event for you!

In Chasing Memories a person of any age with special needs is paired up with a Johnson County 4-H youth who shows livestock in the fair. The event allows the 4-H youth to partner up with someone with special needs to experience what it feels like to walk around inside of the livestock ring with an animal that has been trained for fair.

In the past the animals shown have ranged from goats to sheep to bucket calves. Regardless of the animal, the 4-H youth member and the person with special needs are guaranteed to join together to lead the animal around the ring in front of a supportive and appreciative live audience. If you are someone, or if you know of someone, with special needs who might enjoy this opportunity please reach out via email to [email protected]

The event will take place on July 30, 2021 at 5 p.m. in the livestock ring at the Johnson County Fairgrounds in Gardner.

Participants will receive a t-shirt and a trophy for their participation in this free event.

I have included a few photos of my brother with special needs, Truman alongside his 4-H partner, Grady, from the Chasing Memories event in years past.

I look forward to seeing you at the fair!