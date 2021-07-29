4-H Youth from across Johnson County bring projects to the fair to be judged and displayed for the public to view.

Some of these items will be auctioned at the Project Auction, and many are handmade or baked. This is your chance to buy original projects or baked goods and to support 4-Hers of Johnson County.

Many times the proceeds go to future education or fund future projects. The Project Auction will be held at the Livestock Arena on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 8 p.m.

The registration for buyers starts at 6:30 p.m. Please join us at the Project Auction this year.