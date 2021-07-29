George P. Delancy

club reporter

The Johnson County Fair is right around the corner, and the members of the Happy Helpers 4H Club are excited that it can be back to normal this year.

The 4H members are busy preparing their projects for judging and display. This year, members are enrolled in a variety of projects including: Clothing and Textiles, Entomology, Fiber Arts, Foods & Nutrition, Geology, Performing Arts, Photography, Poultry, and Visual Arts.

The Happy Helpers 4H Club is the first 4H Club that was founded in Olathe and has been active in Johnson County for over 40 years. The club was founded by Clarence and Geneice Linsey in 1977.

The Happy Helpers 4H Club still meets in Olathe at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. Though a smaller club, members of the Happy Helpers are very active and dedicated to making a big impact on the community.

Learning and developing skill in different project areas is a valuable aspect of 4H, but members of the Happy Helpers 4H Club are also focused on community service projects that help others. Among their projects this year, the club participated in a food drive for an Olathe food bank, rang bells for a Salvation Army kettle, assembled and delivered Christmas baskets to essential workers, baked colorful goodies for the firemen at Fire Station #3, created a video for local nursing homes, and volunteered at Giving the Basics to sort and package hygiene items for those who cannot afford them. The club is always eager to help other and has more community service projects planned this summer.

The 4Hers are excited about the Johnson County Fair in 2021. It is an opportunity to showcase the skills they have been working on all year. The 4H members are looking forward to the opportunity to return to interview judging as a way to gain constructive criticism and ask the judges questions.

More than just preparing projects for the County Fair, 4H prepares youth for life through a variety of learning experiences that teach important life skills such as public speaking, leadership, setting goals, record keeping, time management, teamwork, and citizenship.

Look for the Club Banner and many other projects by the Happy Helpers 4H Club at the Johnson County Fair July 27-Aug. 1, 2021 in Gardner.