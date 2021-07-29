“Heroes Unite” is the theme of this year’s parade at 10 a.m. July 31.

The parade route is Sycamore to Main, West on Main to Pine North on Pine to Washington, East on Washington to Walnut South on Walnut to Shawnee, East on Shawnee back to Sycamore.

To get the best seats, bring a lawn chair and arrive early.

The Johnson County Fair Parade, sponsored by the chamber of commerce is free. Line up for entrants begins at 7:30 a.m.

For addition information, check online at https://business.gardneredgerton.org

For information on the fair, check their website at: https://www.jocokansasfair.com/404.aspx?404;http://www.jocokansasfair.com:80/Parade.htm.