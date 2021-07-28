PUBLICATION SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 21-31, PASSED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS ON THE 20th DAY OF JULY 2021.

SUMMARY

On July 20, 2021, the Governing Body of the City of Olathe, Kansas passed Ordinance No. 21-31, vacating a sanitary sewer easement located at 25468 W 115th Street. A petition for vacation was filed with the City on May 14, 2021. Proper notice of the vacation was provided and a public hearing regarding the vacation was held before the Planning Commission on July 12, 2021. The Planning Commission recommended approval of the vacation. The complete text of this ordinance may be obtained or viewed free of charge at the office of the Olathe City Clerk, Olathe City Hall, 100 East Santa Fe Street, Olathe, Kansas, or on the City’s official website address http://www.olatheks.org/government/city-clerk/public-notices, where a reproduction of the original ordinance will be available for a minimum of one week following this summary publication.

This summary is certified this 21st day of July 2021.

/s/ Rrachelle R. Breckenridge

Rrachelle R. Breckenridge

Assistant City Attorney

