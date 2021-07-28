NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The City of Olathe will receive sealed bids online at app.negometrix.com, until 3:00 P.M. CST, on August 11, 2021 for Topsoil (IFB 21-0116). Bids received after this time will not be accepted. At said time and place, and promptly thereafter, all bids that have been duly received will be publicly opened via Microsoft Teams.

The intent of this solicitation is to establish a contract with a company to supply various City departments with Topsoil.

Questions concerning this notice can be directed to Victoria Smith, 913-971-8926.