ORDINANCE NO. 2086 SUMMARY

On July 23, 2021, the City of Edgerton, Kansas approved Ordinance No. 2086 which authorizes the operation of golf carts, low speed vehicles, work-site utility vehicles and micro trucks on the streets within the corporate limits of the City of Edgerton subject to specific restrictions and requirements. A complete copy of this ordinance is available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.

