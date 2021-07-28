A house fire was reported in the 32000 block of W. 143rd, and a column of smoke was visible when Fire District #1 responded about 4 p.m. on July 22.

The first arriving unit found a large portion of the backside of the home on fire. Crews were able to manage the fire quickly but had to use caution as a portion of the roof of the home had collapsed.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire, so all residents were accounted for and not injured. The residents have been displaced due to the damage of the fire but do have a place to stay.

Although there was an extensive amount of damage done to the home, crews were able to salvage a lot of valuables and property for the residents. It is unknown how much the damage value is currently.

Due to a heat advisory being in place during the time of this Incident, additional resources were requested to relieve crews. Johnson County MED-ACT deployed their Rehabilitation Unit which aids in checking vitals, re-hydrating, and providing other assistance for the crews working the incident.

Northwest Consolidated Fire District is the Fire Authority for this incident as it is in their District. Fire District #1 Of Johnson County, KS, and The Johnson County, KS Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation on the cause of the fire which is still undetermined but under investigation.