Ann’Adele Kozlowski

Hello, I am Ann’Adele Kozlowski. I am a seventh grader through K.L.O.P. Home School. I have been riding horses since the age of seven and have a passion for working with them. I really enjoy my horse Harley. She is also an active member in her 4-H Club, Country Hearts and is also involved in the shooting sports program as well as the horse project. Look for me in during the week of fair.

Emma Girard

Hello I am Emma Girard. I am a graduated Senior at Olathe South High School. I plan to attend Kansas State University to study graphic design this fall. I have been riding seven years. I have focused this past year on my horse What a Sandi Dandi also known as Dex. I purchased Dex as a two year old. I broke him to ride myself. I learned so much as we continued to row as a team. 2020 Kansas State Fair, Dex and I participated in the three year Old 4-H Project. We were judged in a rail class, a horsemanship class and an interview as a team. I was shocked, we placed thirrd over all. I continue to grow and learn with Dex. I am proud to lead Jo. Co. 4H Horse Club as 2021 President.

Avery Maxwell

Hello My name is Avery Maxwell. I am a senior at Gardner Edgerton High School. I began riding at seven years old. I have had an exciting 2020/2021 year. I personally bred My Fancy Assets and All Time Fancy Mare to my dream stallion, VS Total Heartthrob. After waiting a long 11 months, I had the amazing experience of delivering my dream filly Liliah. She will be my Novice Amateur and Amateur future show horse. I am currently breaking my two year old out of VS Total Heartthrob, Cody for the three year old 4-H Horse Project. I am currently a Kansas Paint Horse Associate Regional Director, and serving on the American Junior Paint Horse Association Executive Committee as well as the 2021 Vice President of the Jo.Co. 4-H Horse Club. I have been a 4-H member for nine years. I look forward to seeing everyone at the Johnson County Fair!