Photo courtesy Gardner Rotary

Elaine Dale was named the 2021 Citizen of the Year by the Gardner Chamber and Gardner Rotary Club. Dale is the coordinator of the local Meals on Wheels operation at the Gardner Senior Center. She works with volunteers to deliver thousands of meals annually to seniors in the community.

Dale will be officially recognized on Aug. 26 at the chamber annual dinner and will serve as the Grand Marshal of the Johnson County Fair Parade on July 31.

The Citizen of the Year award is presented to an individual who has made noteworthy contributions to the Gardner area during the previous year or over a number of years. They demonstrate their commitment to community through their work and volunteer service. They serve as a role model for others and are of high ethical standards. The winner of this award serves as the Grand Marshal of the Johnson County Fair Parade. Additionally, they are recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow, the highest honor bestowed upon Rotarians around the world.