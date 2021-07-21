PUBLICATION SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 21-29, PASSED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS ON THE 6th DAY OF JULY 2021.

SUMMARY

On July 6, 2021, the Governing Body of the City of Olathe, Kansas passed Ordinance No. 21-29 making amendments to the Chapter 7.20 of the Olathe Municipal Code pertaining to Sunday sale of alcoholic liquor and cereal malt beverages.

The complete text of this ordinance may be obtained or viewed free of charge at the office of the Olathe City Clerk, Olathe City Hall, 100 East Santa Fe Street, Olathe, Kansas, or on the City’s official website address http://www.olatheks.org/government/city-clerk/public-notices, where a reproduction of the original ordinance will be available for a minimum of one week following this summary publication.

This summary is certified this 7th day of July 2021.

/s/ Daniel Yoza

Daniel Yoza

Assistant City Attorney

