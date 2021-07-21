CITY OF EDGERTON, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING FOR REVISIONS TO UNIFIED DEVELOPMENT CODE

CASE: UDCA2021-02

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Edgerton, Kansas, will hold a Public Hearing at their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson Street, Edgerton, Kansas at 7:00 p.m. at which time and place the public may be heard in regard to revisions to the Edgerton Unified Development Code, specifically Article 12 – Sign Regulations.

Dated this 21st day of July, 2021.

John Daley, Chairperson

Edgerton Planning Commission

City of Edgerton, P.O. Box 255, 404 E. Nelson St., Edgerton, KS 66021

??

??

??

??