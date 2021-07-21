CITY OF EDGERTON, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING FOR REZONING

Case No.: ZA2021-07

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Edgerton, Kansas, will hold a Public Hearing at their regular scheduled meeting on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson Street, Edgerton, Kansas at 7:00 p.m. at which time and place the public may be heard in regards to the Rezoning Request of the following described real property situated in the City of Edgerton, Johnson County, Kansas to wit:

Dennis Cohlmia, Cohlmia, LLC, applicant representative, for the property generally located northeast of the intersection W 191st Street and Montrose Street, requests a change in the zoning from Johnson County Rural (RUR) to City of Edgerton Logistics Park District (L-P) for the following real property, as noted and described:

Legal Descriptions for Rezoning:

All of the West Half of the East Half of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 35, Township 14, Range 22, Johnson County, Kansas.

And:

All of the East Half of the East Half of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 35, Township 14, Range 22, Johnson County, Kansas.

Dated this 21st day of July, 2021.

John Daley, Chairperson

Edgerton Planning Commission

City of Edgerton, P.O. Box 255, 404 E. Nelson St., Edgerton, KS 66021

??

??

??

??