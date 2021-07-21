Notice of Hearing and Notice to Creditors

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS

PROBATE DIVISION

In the Matter of the Estate of Case No. 21 PR 747

Division No. 8

BRIAN JOSEPH HUMBLE, deceased K.S.A. Chapter 59

NOTICE OF HEARING AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that a Petition has been filed in this Court by Lynn D. Humble, a creditor of the Estate of Brian Joseph Humble, deceased, requesting that Letters of Administration be granted to her under the Kansas Simplified Estates Act.

You are further advised that under the provisions of the Kansas Simplified Estates Act, the Court need not supervise the administration of the Estate, and no notice of any action of the Administrator or other proceedings in the administration will be given, except for notice of final settlement of decedent’s estate.

You are further advised if written objections to Simplified Administration are filed with the Court, the Court may order that supervised administration ensue.

You are required to file your written defenses to the Petition on or before August 10, 2021, at 9:30 o’clock a.m. in the District Court of Johnson County, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard. This hearing will occur remotely. If you wish to participate in the hearing by video or conference call, please contact Division 8 at (913) 715-3820 before the date of the hearing so you can be invited to join the hearing. Should you fail to do so, the Court will proceed and enter such orders as the Court determines appropriate.

Should you fail to file your written defenses, judgment and decree will be entered into due course upon the Petition. All creditors are notified to exhibit their demands against the estate within the latter of four months from the date of first publication of this Notice, as provided by law, or if the identity of the creditor is known or reasonable ascertainable, 30 days after actual notice was given as provided by law, and if their demands are not thus exhibited, they shall be forever barred.

/s/ Lynn D. Humble

Lynn D. Humble, Petitioner

Barry D. Martin, #09403

SPEER & HOLLIDAY, LLP

100 E. Park, Suite 204

Olathe, Kansas 66061

(913) 782-1000