The Gardner City Council passed four housekeeping items during their July 6 meeting, including increasing truck route violation fines to $200 per violation.

Randy Gregorcyk, council member, said he appreciated the work of Amy Nasta, deputy city administrator, for work on the ordinance.

“The best way to get someone’s attention is by getting in their back pocket,” he said.

Mark Baldwin, council member, said he wanted to know if they had considered raising fines with first a warning and then escalating exponentially the fines.

“For habitual offenders $200 might not be a big deal,” he said.

Jay Belcher, police chief, said they hadn’t explored that, and it was a legal question.

Low said in theory it was a great idea, and they would have to look at it.

Shute said it could hurt a small independent truckers but wouldn’t be a big deal to a big contractor.

Todd Winters, council member, said he wanted to know logistically how difficult it would be to keep track of fines.

Baldwin said he would compare it to the different levels of DUI fines.

Gregorcyk said he would like to see how the $200 fines work out first.

Shute said they could sit and marinate and then go from there.

“PD has been stepping up truck route enforcement,” he said. “Keep up the good work.”

In other business:

-A contract with the Kansas Department of Transportation for the Moonlight Safe Roads project with the city share for $229,000 was approved. Total project cost to build sidewalk improvements to the Moonlight Road Corridor to Moonlight Elementary School is $460,892.

– The adoption of a public sale of approximately $5.1 million principal amount of General Obligation Bonds and $2,255,000 principal amount of taxable General Obligation bonds was approved.

Matt Wolff, finance director, said the purpose was to change the sale date to August 2.

Gregoryck, said he wanted to know if there was any benefit to the city.

Wolff said it was to maintain their good relationship and standing with S&P to accommodate their high volume schedule.

-The municipal code for packaged sales of alcohol was approved to match the state’s updated liquor laws. Liquor sales on Sunday can now begin at 9 a.m. instead of noon.

Mark Baldwin, council member, said he wanted to know if the city had been more restrictive than the state.

Spencer Low, city attorney, said the city wasn’t more restrictive than the state and all holidays have liquor sales except Easter.

Shutesaid it was so they would be in compliance with state laws.

Low said it prevents the city from being more restrictive.