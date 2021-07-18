Lynne Hermansen

Special to The Gardner News

Elevate Edgerton! gave a presentation on Edgerton’s housing situation at the July 8 council meeting.

James Oltman, president, said they had decided to work with RDG Planning and Housing Design for the city’s housing needs.

Less than one percent of Edgerton’s houses were built in the last ten years with 79 percent being built between 1979 through 2009, he said.

Oltman said Edgerton’s median rent is the third lowest in the county at $746 per month, but there wasn’t a lot of rental variety.

“There is not a lot of supply,” he said. Oltman said the greatest shortage of housing is for residents whose income is more than $75,000 and want multi-family homes.

The target market is LPKC, he said.

Oltman said people want to live closer to where they work, but there is a lack of buildable lots, land costs, infrastructure challenges and a shortage of quality rental options. “Developers need to see the potential of Edgerton as an interested market,” he said. “Is demand there.”

Oltman said mid-size three bedroom homes would be the most successful for the area, and city participation and local support would play a huge part.

Other business:

An ordinance passed for the LPKC District 3 Community Improvement District. The CID is paid by EHLC through special assessments.

Don Roberts, mayor, said it was a pay as you go method by the property owner.

Dan Merkh, public works director, said the special assessments are five cents for all structures constructed at 50,000 square feet or more that are a warehouse, manufacturing or distribution facility for ten years.

An amendment to extend the On the Go Travel Plaza contract deadline to Oct. 1, 2022 passed.

The original project was for 12 acres of a truck stop, truck maintenance facility, truck wash, restaurants and infrastructure improvements at the northeast corner of I-35 and Homestead Lane.

Merkh said the contractors had had extreme difficulties with obtaining supplies, and this will give them an extra nine month grace period.

The city will host a bike rodeo at summer movie night on August 8 on Nelson street. The area between East 4th Street and East 3rd Street will be closed from 5 to 11p.m.

Brittany Paddock, recreation coordinator, said the event will promote children’s bike safety and host a bike course, bike tune-ups, bike helmet and safety giveaways.

—An ordinance for an additional court docket every month was approved.

Beth Linn, city administrator, said court cases requiring appearances had grown significantly every month of 2021 for an average of 110 cases.

Ron Conus, council member, said he wanted to know if this would be a permanent change.

Linn said it would be a permanent change for now.

Roberts said an average of 100 cases is taxing on the court system. “We didn’t have code cases as much before,” he said. “This will help speed the process up.”

Linn said there were a lot of traffic citations, too.

The additional cost for the added docket is $13,540.

Clay Longanecker, council member, said he wanted to know where the extra money would come from.

Linn said the revenue comes into the General Fund and helps offset the court docket. “Paying fines helps the municipal court run,” she said.

Lee Hendricks, city attorney, said it was a triage situation at the moment. “Right now it is a mess,” he said.

—Two Construction Awards were granted for street maintenance. The first is for chip seal with Vance Brothers for $47,500. The second is for UBAS with McAnany for $44,885. Both projects will be paid through the Special Highway Fund.

Merkh said the chip seal project will be the remaining blocks of McCarty, Hewlett-Packard and 4th Street and the UBAS project will be Marywood to 4th street.

—Construction of Corliss Road with BG consultants providing the construction observation services passed. The road is for semi-truck loading and parking areas east of Hostess at LPKC. The road will have curb and gutters with a 14 foot center turn lane and two 12 feet drive lanes.