Mary Loraine( Kennon) Singleton departed this world on the 10th of July 2021. She was surrounded by her loved ones, in person and via Skype.

Born in Birmingham, AL, Loraine spent her youth in Miami, FL, where she fell in love with the sun and surf; from that point on, no matter where she lived, ‘Raine’ always had a pool and plenty of coconut oil. Work transferred the Kennon family to Kansas City, where Loraine graduated from Shawnee Mission West High, class of 1971.

Despite adversity, Loraine achieved a great deal in her rich life, especially for such a skinny, little gal. She and Bob opened several Mugs Up Drive-In restaurants, a Dogs In Suds, a Donut King, a pet store and a nightclub called the Captain’s Lounge–all before she had kids. Still, motherhood did not slow her down. Instead, she and Bob opened a business out of their garage, B&L Dog Grooming, where she could run a business and raise two kids from home. Over the years she would open several more businesses, including Wimpy’s in both LaCygne, KS and Kansas City, KS.

Wherever Loraine lived, her friendships ripened like the fruits in her garden, which is where you most often would find her. Loraine loved nothing more than sun on her brow and rich soil in her fingers. Just as Loraine could grow anything, she could create anything with her hands and fix anything that was broken. She even did bodywork on a 66’ Corvair Monza.

She loved music–Beach Boys, Beatles, Reba, the Judds. Once, security had to drag her off stage at an Elvis concert because she wanted to shake the King’s hand.

Loraine is preceded by her parents, Walter and Mary Kennon, and her sister, Teresa May Nelson. She is survived by her husband, Robert Singleton, her son, Curtis Singleton (Taylor), her daughter, Stacie Elliott (Matthew), her brother, Curt Kennon, her partner, Susan Brown, and grandchildren Luke, Lydia, Beatrice, Arlo, and Townes.

Loraine loved Susan, her partner of 20 years and Bob, her husband and best friend of 50 years, but most of all she loved her children and grandkids.

A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor on the 31st of July 2021 from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Gardner Senior Citizen Community Center, 128 E Park St. Gardner, KS 66030.