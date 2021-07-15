Beth Linn, Edgerton city administrator, was honored with a reception at the July 8 city council meeting. Linn has been Edgerton’s city administrator for 10 years.

Don Roberts, mayor, said a lot had changed in Edgerton since Linn was hired ten years ago.

“We have touched almost every piece of what a city does-almost everything a government does has been touched or rebuilt in Beth’s time,” he said.

Roberts said he appreciated everything Linn has done for Edgerton over the years.

“For a town of 1,700 people for you to accomplish what we have the credit goes to you,” he said.

Roberts said most city administrators serve three to five years.

“To have one who wanted to stick around and had passion says a lot about your character,” he said. Roberts said he had never seen a boss like Linn who encourages and does their best for the community. “Everything is due to your leadership,” he said.

Linn said she was thrilled and privileged to have served the community, and will continue t serve the community.