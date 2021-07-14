SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2084

On July 8, 2021, the City Council of the City of Edgerton, Kansas passed an ordinance entitled:

AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE CREATION OF THE LPKC DISTRICT NO. 3 COMMUNITY IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT, LEVYING SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS WITHIN SUCH DISTRICT, AND APPROVING A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT.

In accordance with a petition submitted by ELHC LII, LLC, a Kansas limited liability company (the “Petitioner”), the Ordinance: authorizes the creation of a community improvement district (“CID”) located generally at 20500 Corliss Road, Edgerton, Kansas (the “City”); authorizes certain projects therein; and levies a CID special assessment within the CID to pay certain costs of such projects, all pursuant to K.S.A. 12-6a26 et seq. The Ordinance also authorizes the execution of a LPKC District No. 3 Development Agreement between the City and the Petitioner relating to the CID and the related projects.

A complete copy of this ordinance is available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2084

On July 8, 2021, the City Council of the City of Edgerton, Kansas passed an ordinance entitled:

AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE CREATION OF THE LPKC DISTRICT NO. 3 COMMUNITY IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT, LEVYING SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS WITHIN SUCH DISTRICT, AND APPROVING A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT.

In accordance with a petition submitted by ELHC LII, LLC, a Kansas limited liability company (the “Petitioner”), the Ordinance: authorizes the creation of a community improvement district (“CID”) located generally at 20500 Corliss Road, Edgerton, Kansas (the “City”); authorizes certain projects therein; and levies a CID special assessment within the CID to pay certain costs of such projects, all pursuant to K.S.A. 12-6a26 et seq. The Ordinance also authorizes the execution of a LPKC District No. 3 Development Agreement between the City and the Petitioner relating to the CID and the related projects.

A complete copy of this ordinance is available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2084

On July 8, 2021, the City Council of the City of Edgerton, Kansas passed an ordinance entitled:

AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE CREATION OF THE LPKC DISTRICT NO. 3 COMMUNITY IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT, LEVYING SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS WITHIN SUCH DISTRICT, AND APPROVING A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT.

In accordance with a petition submitted by ELHC LII, LLC, a Kansas limited liability company (the “Petitioner”), the Ordinance: authorizes the creation of a community improvement district (“CID”) located generally at 20500 Corliss Road, Edgerton, Kansas (the “City”); authorizes certain projects therein; and levies a CID special assessment within the CID to pay certain costs of such projects, all pursuant to K.S.A. 12-6a26 et seq. The Ordinance also authorizes the execution of a LPKC District No. 3 Development Agreement between the City and the Petitioner relating to the CID and the related projects.

A complete copy of this ordinance is available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.