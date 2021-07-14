ORDINANCE NO. 2085 SUMMARY

On July 8, 2021, the City of Edgerton, Kansas approved Ordinance No. 2085 which amends Chapter IX, Article 1, Section 9-107 of the City Code of the City of Edgerton regarding the dates and times of municipal court and repeals all conflicts therewith. A complete copy of this ordinance is available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.

