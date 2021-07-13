Ellsworth Community College

One hundred and nine students have completed all requirements of their respective degree programs as of the end of the Spring 2021 semester and are now graduates of Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls. These graduates were honored with their peers at the commencement ceremony in May.

All Spring 2021 graduates are listed by their hometown, followed by the degree/diploma awarded (AA is Associate of Arts, AS is Associate of Science, AGS is Associate of General Studies and AAS is Associate of Applied Science), and the students’ majors. Symbols following the names signify the following Honors: ** = 4.0 GPA, * = 3.5 cumulative GPA or higher.

Locally in Spring Hill:

Chloe Caye Roberts*, AA – Liberal Arts