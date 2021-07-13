Summer has sped by, and the Johnson County Fair returns this year the last week of July. The fair wascancelled last year due to the COVID pandemic.

Running from July 25 – 31 at the fairgrounds, there will be vendors , parade, exhibits, demolition derby and livestock, as well as other events.

This year’s theme is Heroes Unite.

The annual Gardner Area Chamber of Commerce fair parade returns July 31 in downtown Gardner. All businesses, organizations, candidates for office, and individuals are welcome to register to be part of the parade. Additional information can be obtained at https://business.gardneredgerton.org/…/2021-johnson;

The favorite demolition derbies and flat track will be held on July 31. Additional information can be obtained at https://www.jocokansasfair.com/

Arena events include:

July 26

6 p.m. 4H Horse Show

6 p.m. Coronation

July 27

9 a.m. Horse judging

9 a.m. Horse Show

6:30 p.m. Timed Horse

7 – 9 p.m. Night Fun and Challenge

July 28

6 p.m. Open Jacket Barrel

July 29

9 – 10 a.m. Horse judging

July 30

6 p.m. Flat Track

7 – 9 p.m. Demolition Derby

Exhibits will include: Clothing Construction, Fashion Revue, Fiber Arts, Home Environment, Art, Ceramics, Crafts, Energy Management, Entomology, Flowers, Food & Nutrition, General/Banners, Geology, Leather Craft, Photography, Plant Science, Public Presentation, Pigeons & Dove, Poultry ,Space Tech, Table Setting, Technology & Computers, Woodworking, Beef , Dairy Goats , Meat Goats, Rabbits, Sheep, Swine, and