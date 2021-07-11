A major park renovation project is beginning at Edgerton’s Glendell Acres Park Street beginning at 6:30 p.m. July 24.

Edgerton has contracted with local landscape architect SWT Design to design the renovation for Glendell Acres Park near 3rd and Edgewood.

Over the coming days and weeks, there may be an increased amount of pedestrian traffic in the park and surveyors on site. Updating this neighborhood park will increase attractiveness, lower safety hazards, and provide more enjoyable recreational activities for the community.

The public input session will be at Glendell Acres Park on July 24 beginning at 6:30 p.m. during the Edgerton Summer Movie Night event.

Residents are encouraged to attend the neighborhood improvement project. In addition to the project open house, there will be an inflatable obstacle course for the kids, free Dip ‘n Dots ice cream for the first 100 people, Olympic-themed games, and at dusk Cool Runnings will be shown on the big screen.

A survey is also available online throughout the month of July. Please go to edgertonks.org for a link to the survey