Photos courtesy of GPD

A run and power lifting competition, sponsored by the Gardner Police Department, is scheduled for July 10.

The training obstacle course would be a fenced in area that K9 handlers could take their K9’s off leash and train without having to worry about an accidental bite, said James Anderson, GPD K9 handler.

The goal of the second annual Law Dog 5k/10k and Powerlifting event is to create a multi-functional and disciplinary obstacle and training course.

“K9 obstacle courses usually have obstacles, jumps, tunnels and boxes to prepare K9’s for their work day and to keep them in top shape to handle whatever is thrown at them,” Anderson said.

The K9 Unit started in December 2016 with the purchase of K9 Zeus. While originally from Slovakia, he was selected for Anderson from the Hill Country Dog Center in Pipe Creek, Texas.

K9 Zeus is a dual purpose K9 – trained in narcotics detection and patrol. K9 Zeus is an essential part of the GPD. In the past five years, he has located drugs, suspects and kept numerous officers safe.

Anderson said he considered Zeus a hero.

“Everyday hero is what comes to mind,” Anderson said. “These K9’s are smart and train so hard to protect their handler, members of the police department, and members of the community. Zeus is my everyday hero.”

The course will increase the quality of Zeus’ police dog training as well as provide a place for training for outside agencies.

In addition to this year’s race, GPD has added a virtual race for people unable to attend the live race.

The event is held to raise money for the GPD K9 Unit and for training and equipment. The event is a dog-friendly event for any runner. All participants will receive a t-shirt; finisher medal, and K9 Zeus poker chip. the first three finishers in each age group during the live race will receive a medal.

The goal of the race is to finance an indoor/outdoor kennel as well as an enclosed obstacle course for police K9 teams in the Kansas City Metro area.

Sign up for the Law Dog 5k/10k and Powerlifting event at:

Runsignup.com. Enter “Law Dog” in the find-a-race search.