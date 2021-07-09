We are so grateful to all who have made this past summer such a fun, happy event for area residents.

After last year’s punishing pandemic, It’s nice to see people out and about laughing, talking and enjoying themselves.

You can’t beat fireworks, friends, family, festivities and jets.

It takes a lot of time and preparation for such events.

It requires organizing, planning and patience to put together schedules and staffing; parking and shuttles; fireworks and cookouts; concerts and set up.

It is appreciated. Especially when it all comes together for the betterment and uplifting of our communities.

With the snap of our fingers, the summer’s winding down; it’s almost time for the Johnson County Fair.

This has been a good year. A fun year. A memorable year – especially after the dark days of 2020.

Thanks to all who made this possible.

Thanks for bringing us together and helping us remember what a great country we live in.