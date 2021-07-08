The Kansas City Air Show came to New Century AirCenter July 4 and 5 bringing headline acts U.S. Navy Blue Angels and Air Force’s Thunderbirds. This is the first time both groups have performed in Kansas City. Other performers included: U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team, U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harriers and Shockwave a semi truck powered by three jet engines – putting out 36,000 horsepower. Staff photos by Brandon Humble